Biden Co-Chair Richmond: Trump ‘Will Convince People to Vote Against’ Self-Interest by Blaming Minorities

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Biden Campaign National Co-Chairman Representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA) stated that President Trump “will convince people to vote against their own self-interest by convincing them that the reason why they don’t like their status in life is that minorities are skipping the line to take benefits that they should have,” in response to the “send her back” chants at Trump’s rally.

Richmond said, “[T]here’s a book called Strangers in Their Own Land, which adequately portrays what Trump does, and that is, he will convince people to vote against their own self-interest by convincing them that the reason why they don’t like their status in life is that minorities are skipping the line to take benefits that they should have, and that government is picking winners and losers and the government is picking black people and brown people and women over them simply because of their minority status. And I think you have to call them on it. We can’t sit here and pretend that people don’t fall for it.”

