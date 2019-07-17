Dem Rep. Cleaver Says He Was ‘Embarrassed’ by What Transpired in House Debate

In a Wednesday interview, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) discussed what transpired Tuesday night during the Democrat-led effort to rebuke President Donald Trump over his criticisms of progressive congresswomen, also known as “The Squad.”

Cleaver slammed his gavel down and stormed out of the chamber amid pandemonium that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) being prohibited from speaking for violating rules.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Cleaver about his visible frustration.

Cleaver replied that he was “embarrassed” to have been presiding over that “shameful moment.”

“[F]rankly, I was embarrassed to remain as the chair presiding over what should have been a very shameful moment for all of us,” he explained. “And that is, here we were in the House of Representatives, and every person who spoke violated the House rules.”

He added, “I was embarrassed as a legislator in the United States House of Representatives. Can you imagine what the world is thinking as they watch this dysfunctionality here in Washington?”

