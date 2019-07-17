Dem Rep. Pressley: Trump Solely the ‘Occupant’ of the White House — Doesn’t ‘Embody’ President

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), sitting alongside the rest of “The Squad,” discussed their feud with President Donald Trump.

According to Pressley, Trump is just the “occupant” of the White House and not the president because he does not “embody” what it is to be a “true president.”

“We can talk about and spin out on hateful words which are predictable prompt by the occupant of this White House, and I call him that not because I don’t have respect for the Oval Office … because he is only occupying the space,” Pressley told CBS’s Gayle King in an interview which aired Wednesday. He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity of a true president. And so, for that reason, I’m not dishonoring the office. He does every day.”

