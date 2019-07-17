Omar on If She Regrets Her Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Do Not’

During an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) denied having any regrets for remarks she made that were perceived by many to be antisemitic.

The freshman Democrat lawmaker told CBS’s Gayle King her comments were not meant to be antisemitic.

“Oftentimes there are things that you might say that would not hold weight for you, but to someone else, right, the way we hear and consume information is very different from how the next person might be. Nothing I said was meant for that purpose.”

King followed up if she had any regrets for those remarks.

“I do not, but I am grateful for the opportunity to really learn how my words have made people feel and take every opportunity I have to make sure people understand that I apologize for it,” Omar added.

She said she was “certainly not” antisemitic.

