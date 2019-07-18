Biden: Trump’s ‘Raising the Issue of Racism Across the Country Because That’s His Base’

Thursday in Los Angeles, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, former vice president Joe Biden responded to President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally in which some audience members chanted “send her back” in response to Trump comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Biden said, “He does that all the time with everything … When I’ve made the point that he was coddling white supremacists and neo-Nazis, he said they are just going to see who was it? Jefferson’s — no, who was it? A general’s statue, Confederate general. Well, he must be blind and deaf because if he didn’t hear what they were saying, then I don’t understand it. Look, this is a game. This is about dividing the country. This is about dividing and raising the issue of racism across the country because that’s his base.”

