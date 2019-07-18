Brzezinski: ‘Send Her Back’ Chants ‘Pure and Simple Evil’

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to chants that took place at a President Donald Trump rally in North Carolina in which people in the crowd chanted “send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who was born in Somalia.

Brzezinski said the chant is “pure and simple evil” and warned it could lead to someone in America getting “hurt” by someone being influenced by what they are seeing.

“I try not to invoke my father because I could never live up to even be half who he was, but people like my father and people like Madeline Albright who came here and made this country greater, to coin the president’s term, they will tell you that this is pure and simple evil and that someone’s going to get hurt, whether it be someone in an office today or in a school or anywhere in America, someone is going to get hurt, whether they are hurt personally, emotionally, psychologically or physically.”

“[W]e’re not in a dangerous place,” she added. “We’re at a place where things are boiling over and this president is promulgating racism and violence. There’s no two ways about it, and there are people who know a lot more about this than me who will say we are in not just a dangerous place, we’ve gone over the line.”

