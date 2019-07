Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally, in which the crowd chanted “send her back” after the president talked about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Why can’t he be brought up on charges of hate speech?”

She added, “Why can’t he be sued by the ACLU for hate speech? How does he get away with this?”

