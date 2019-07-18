Kamala Harris on ‘Medicare of All’: ‘You Can Keep Your Doctor’

Wednesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said in her health care plan “you can keep your doctor,” echoing former President Barack Obama’s broken promise on the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

When asked if she supports Medicare for all with supplemental insurance, Harris said, “I do.”

She continued, “It would actually bring health care to the access of health care is not related to how much money you have in your back pocket. We have Medicare for all. Do you know where that is? The emergency rooms of America, and it is too expensive, and it also means that people are getting access to health care when they’re in crisis. Instead of before then, when we can actually alleviate their pain and extend the quality of their life in a much smarter and more effective way. You know, and people, there’s a whole argument that people think, maybe is this going to mean that I need to, that I have to worry about not being able to see my doctor? 91% of the doctors in America are in Medicare. And those that are not are mostly pediatricians. And the 9%, and you know why they’re not in Medicare because Medicare doesn’t cover children.”

She added, “But when we have Medicare for all, that will not be any longer the case, which means the vast majority of doctors will be in that system, and you can keep your doctor under that system, and it will be that when you walk into that hospital, when you walk into the doctor’s office, you don’t have to fill out all those forms and give your credit card. You just give your Medicare card, and you walk in, and you walk out when you’re done.”

