MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Trump Is Destroying the ‘Office of the American Presidency’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” anchor Nicolle Wallace commented on President Donald Trump’s attacks on the so-called “The Squad,” made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Wallace said, “Donald Trump spent five days telling four minority congresswomen to go back to where they came from. He’s repeatedly confirmed the racist attacks are part of his re-election strategy and he, quote, enjoys the case he’s making against the four women of color. Last night his crowd repeated those racist messages back to him with the haunting chant of ‘send her back.'”

She continued, “Trump there clearly pleased about the crowd’s reaction and even today he’s still praising their energy and enthusiasm last night. But by late today reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post surfaced saying Republicans who have embraced the attacks on the four congresswomen, keep in mind 187 House Republicans voted this week to stand with Trump on thinks racist smear. They got a little wobbly on the full racist thing. The Washington Post reporting, quoting, Republicans questioning vice president pence in a private meeting and asked Trump to distance himself from the racially charged rhetoric. “The New York Times” adds, quote, Republicans pleaded privately with the White House on Thursday to avoid allowing the party to be tied to the message embraced by the crowd in Greenville, North Carolina. Even as they declined to criticize Mr. Trump. That may have something to do with Trump’s half-step backwards. Trump asked about the chant back saying, ‘I was not happy with it. I disagree with it.’ But since they just repeatedly repeated something he’s been saying now loudly and proudly for five years, it’s unclear to me what exactly he’s even pretending to distance himself from. And as we’ve said every day this week, as we’ve come on the air, it’s easy to stare at the trees and ignore the forest, but it’s worth reminding ourselves how far from normal Trump’s conduct is from an American leader.”

She added, “I think what we’re watching is the destruction of the office of the American presidency.”

