Whoopi Goldberg: Trump ‘Possibly Inviting Violence Towards’ ‘The Squad’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally, in which the crowd chanted “send her back” after the president talked about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed concern for so-called “The Squad,” made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar.

Goldberg said, “This is one of the great rights of the United States. You can say what you want to say, OK? He can say what he wants to say, but see, if we say something like that, and it sounds like we’re talking about violence, we can get in deep doo-doo.”

She continued, “He doesn’t care or doesn’t acknowledge the fact that what he is doing is possibly inviting violence towards these women, and women who are saying this is wrong, I don’t like this.”

She added, “This involves every female in this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN