Begala: Buttigieg Needs to ‘Get in the Game with People of Color’

CNN political commentator Paul Begala on Friday weighed in on the matchups at the upcoming July 30 and July 31 Democratic debates.

Begala told CNN’s “New Day” that South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg has “stalled” a little bit recently, advising him to “get in the game with people of color” because they are often “left out” and “ignored” by white liberals.

“I don’t have a preference in this race, but I know this: The winner in my party is going to be the one who can appeal to people of color. And so far, Mayor Pete has not been able to do that. He can use the debate to do that,” Begala explained.

“Lots and lots and lots of those people of color are moderates,” he added. “They’re left out from the white liberals very often — and sometimes ignored by them.”

