Cruz: Biden Isn’t Going to Be the Nominee, Trump’s Re-Election ‘a Coin Flip’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Firing Line,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are the most likely to win the Democratic presidential nomination, and that the general election is “a coin flip.”
Cruz said, “I don’t think Joe Biden’s going to be the nominee. I think the nominee is going to come from the far left. The three who I would say are most likely are Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.”
He added, “When I say the nominee is likely to be a Harris or Warren or Sanders, some Republicans go, yay! Okay. That’s great. They’re so extreme. We win. Not necessarily.”
Cruz further stated, “I personally handicap the 2020 election as a coin flip. … I think we are going to see staggering Democratic turnout in 2020.”
He explained, “And the reason is, look, anger is a powerful motivator. And the far left is pissed. They are enraged by Donald Trump, and it means they’re going to show up. And the big, open question is, does everyone else show up?”
