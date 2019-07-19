MSNBC’s Reid: Trump Running a ‘Openly White Nationalist Re-Election Campaign Full Stop’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” network host Joy Reid declared President Donald Trump was “going to run an openly white nationalist reelection campaign,” as evidenced by his attacks on the so-called “Squad,” made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Reid said, “Donald Trump has decided to brand these four women as the enemy, because they are immigrants. They are brown. Donald Trump is racist. It’s an easy trope for him. He is not going to stop. And what the Republican Party now has the face is Donald Trump is going to run an openly white nationalist reelection campaign, full stop. That is the plan.”

She continued, “He is going to run on essentially saying this is a white country. These four women represent the thing I hate, the thing that we all want gone, right? We want it gone. He is going to run against them, and he has now m making whatever it is these women believe secondary. He is trying to rebrand it. He is trying to backpedal into what they believe. But it’s too late. He has already made their race, their nationality, their color the point. And so the Republican Party has no choice because there is not a lot of courage out there. You own it all now, y’all own it. This is going to be a white nationalist reelection campaign, full stop.”

