Brooks: In Trump’s Vision, ‘America Is Xenophobic’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks reacted to President Trump’s statements about four Democratic congresswomen by arguing that in President Trump’s vision of America, “America is xenophobic.”

Brooks said, “Well, it is racist. Let’s get that off the top. It’s a pretty clear example of it. To me, it shows that what Trump wants to do is make this election about what America is. And he has a certain vision of what America is. And his vision, America is xenophobic. The good people of the heartland are being threatened by outsiders and by Muslims and by people who don’t look like them. It’s a vision that is nostalgic, looking backward to the past. And it’s a vision of a white America, that white Protestants created this country, and the rest of us are here by their sufferance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett