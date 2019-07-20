Jeffries: Trump Has Demonstrated ‘A Reckless Disregard for Human Life’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reacted to the “send her back” chants at President Trump’s rally and the president’s response to them by stating that Trump has demonstrated “a reckless disregard for human life and a depraved indifference to the safety of those four members of Congress.”

Jeffries said, “I think it demonstrates sort of a reckless disregard for human life and a depraved indifference to the safety of those four members of Congress. He can disagree with their perspectives. He should not be jeopardizing their safety and well-being, in a country, one, where we have far too many guns, more than 300 million circulating throughout the country, and we know there are some sick individuals and we’ve seen some sick incidents. Both in terms of targeting Democrats, Gabby Giffords, as well as Republicans, in the context of the congressional baseball shooting a few years ago. So, this is not even a partisan issue.”

