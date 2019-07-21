Elijah Cummings: My Constituents Tell Me They Are ‘Scared’ of Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said his constituents tell him they are scared of President Donald Trump.

Cummings said, “No matter where I go, what I’m hearing over and over from my constituents is ‘please, say save our democracy.'”

He continued, “They say ‘I’m scared.’ I have never in my total of 37 years in public service ever heard a constituent say they were scared of their leader.”

