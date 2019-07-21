FNC’s Chris Wallace: There Is ‘No Question’ Trump Is ‘Stoking Racial Divisions’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” during an interview with White House adviser Stephen Miller, host Chris Wallace accused President Donald Trump of “stoking racial divisions.”

The interview pertained to President Donald Trump’s tweets about the self-identified “The Squad”: Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Wallace said, “Nobody has any problem with what the president’s policies have been, it’s when he goes into stoking racial fears. I’ve never called any of his tweets racists, but there’s no question that he is stoking racial divisions.”

