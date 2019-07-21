Nadler: Mueller Report Shows Substantial Evidence Trump ‘Guilty of High Crimes and Misdemeanors’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said former special counsel Robert Mueller upcoming testimony before his committee would show President Donald Trump “violated the law six ways from Sunday.”

Nadler said, “We want the American people to hear directly from special counsel Mueller what his investigation found. The president and the attorney general and others have spent the last few months systematically lying to the American people about what the investigation found. They’ve said that it found no collusion, that it found no obstruction, that it exonerated the president. All three of those statements are absolute lies.”

He continued, “It found a great deal of collusion, it found a great deal of obstruction of justice by the president, and it pointedly refused to exonerate the president. We think it’s very important for the American people to hear directly what the facts are because this is a president who has violated the law six ways from Sunday. If anyone else had been accused of what the report finds the president had done, they would have been indicted.”

He added, “It’s important that we not have a lawless administration and a lawless president.”

Wallace asked if the president is “guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, the marker for impeachment by the House.”

Nadler said, “I think there is very substantial —well, the report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, and we have to present or let Mueller present those facts to the American people and see where we go from there.”

