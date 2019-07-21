Omarosa: Trump’s ‘Squad’ Attacks an Attempt to Start a Race War

On this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Saturday Night Politics,” former “Apprentice” cast member and White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman said President Donald Trump’s attacks on Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) known as “The Squad,” are mean to start a race war.

Manigault Newman said, “As a woman of color watching him, attack those four women, it made it very clear that Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy. And everyone has been kind of tiptoeing what this actually is. Donald Trump wants to start a race war in this country, and it started at that rally — it started with the tweets.”

She added, “You know who started it, Stephen Miller penned it and put it in the prompter we know that because we worked with him.”

