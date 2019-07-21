Stephen Miller: ‘Racist’ Used By Left to Silence, Punish, Suppress People They Disagree With

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House adviser Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump’s tweets directed at the so-called “Squad,” Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Miller said, “I think the term racist, has become a label that is too often deployed by left Democrats in this country simply to try to silence and punish and suppress people they disagree with, speech that they don’t want to hear. The reality is that this president has been a president for all Americans, whether you look at historically low black unemployment rates, historically low Spanish unemployment rates. Or what he’s doing on immigration truths protect safety, security, rising wages for all American citizens.”

He continued, “I fundamentally disagree with the view that if you criticize someone and they happen to be a different color skin that that makes it a racial criticism.”

