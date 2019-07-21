Stephen Miller: ‘The Squad’ ‘Detests America as It Exists’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House adviser Stephen Miller defended President Donald Trump’s tweets directed at “The Squad,” Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Miller said, “Let me just cut to the heart of the issue. These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed. They want to tear down the structure of our country. They want us to be a socialist, open borders country. If you, as Donald Trump says, want to destroy America with open borders, you cannot see you love your country. If you attack border agents the way Ocasio-Cortez has it means you have a deep-seated hatred of the nation as it exists. That’s why you want to erase its borders, fundamentally transform the country and in the process it doesn’t matter if American citizens lose their jobs, lose their homes, lose their livelihoods, lose their health coverage and lose their very lives.”

He added, “There’s a gigantic, enormous distinction between Donald Trump saying I’m going to get on the world stage and put America first in every single thing we do versus a view that says America should never come first and American citizens should never come first, which is their view, and that’s what we are going to take to the ballot box.”

