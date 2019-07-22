Behar: ‘Scary’ Vampire Stephen Miller, GOP in Lockstep with ‘Fascist’ Trump

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar criticized White House advisor Stephen Miller and Republicans for being in “lockstep” with President Donald Trump over his feud with Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Here’s the deal: You know, you know you are racist when you ask why we want people from sh*thole countries, or you tell people to go back to their country. You know you’re a racist when you retweet white supremacists defending you like Katie Hopkins. You’re racist when you tweet a photo of Hillary Clinton next to a Jewish star and a pile of money. You’re racist when you complain casino owners who get tax breaks don’t look like Indians. Stephen Miller, you’re the poster boy for all of this.”

“You put all of this together,” she continued. “You know, people will come up and tell you they feel what you are saying is racist because they don’t want to be spoken to like that. They don’t want to be spoken to like that. So I just want to say, you know, this is not a left/right — because I’m pretty sure even Black Republicans recognize racism when they hear it. OK? They will call you out if they feel it. So don’t make it about the left, make it about what you are saying and the things you have said … It just really pisses me off, and stop apologizing for this, you know! This is what you said. This is what you set out. You started this whole conversation with Mexicans are rapists and murderers.”

Behar said, “They also say that Omar doesn’t love America. He said that. Does President Bone-Spurs love America? Does somebody who praises murderers and autocrats and dictators around the world and goes against the CIA love America? By the way, send Stephen Miller back to Transylvania. He’s a scary dude this one. I hope that the interview was at night when he could come out.”

After co-host Meghan McCain pointed to the Democrats fighting each other, Behar added, “That the infighting is what we’re talking about. It’s a purging of differences. Get it ours there. The Republican Party, in my opinion, could use a little of that where they go against each other instead of falling in lockstep with a fascist.”

