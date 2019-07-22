Rapinoe: Trump’s ‘Crazy’ Tweets About Me ‘United Everyone Around Us’

Monday on ESPN, U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said President Donald Trump’s tweets about her united the country around the team and encouraged them.

Rapinoe said, “Crazy tweets, I can’t believe he was taking his time to tweet at me and not run the country.”

She continued, “I don’t really get in my mentions a lot or even get on Twitter all that much.”

She added, “If anything it kind of united everyone around us and united the teams sort of around itself. And it was kind of emboldening in a way.”

