Scarborough Likens Trump to a Dictator — Using Tactic if You Criticize Him Then You’re Criticizing America

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough compared President Donald Trump to a dictator because of how he has handled being criticized.

Scarborough would not go as far as to say outright that Trump is a dictator, but he said the president is using a similar tactic as dictators that they believe if someone criticizes them then they are being critical of the country itself.

“If you criticize the dictator, if you criticize the fascist, if you criticize the autocrat, they say you’re criticizing the country itself. That’s what Donald Trump is doing,” Scarborough told co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Of course he’s not a fascist or a dictator or an autocrat. Brutus is a good man. All I am saying is that Donald Trump has now used the tactic — he started to use the tactic, Mika, that suggests if you criticize him, you’re criticizing America. That’s very dangerous.”

