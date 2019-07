"Yeah, I'm not going nowhere! Not until I impeach this president," Rep. Tlaib says as she takes the stage at the NAACP convention in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/NeC09CEKT6

While speaking at the NAACP convention on Monday, Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stated she isn’t going anywhere until she impeaches President Trump.

Tlaib began her speech by saying, “I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president.”

