CNN’s Camerota on Budget Deal: ‘I Want Those Eight Years Back of the Obama Administration’

Tuesday, CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota during a discussion about President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reaching a bipartisan budget deal said she wants the eight years of former President Barack Obama back.

CNN’s John Avlon called Trump “Deficit Don” and said previous criticisms of deficit deals by Republicans are a “con.”

Camerota applauded the fact that the deal was bipartisan, but said Republicans “have given up talking about the deficit.”

“If it’s all been a con, Daniel, I want those eight years back of the Obama administration because I will never forget the drumbeat that Fox News pounded every single day where people’s hair was on fire about the deficit and about Democrats’ profligate spending and, you know, between Roger Ailes and Sean Hannity and everybody who would talk about how we are bankrupting our children. … Listen, a bipartisan deal is great, of course we can celebrate that. The reason there was a bipartisan deal is because Republicans have given up talking about the deficit and things like that.”

