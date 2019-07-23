De Blasio: Biden ‘Has Not Persuasively Explained’ How He’ll Do Differently Than Past ‘Mistakes’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” 2020 presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) argued that fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden “has not persuasively explained what he can and will do differently than the mistakes he made in the past.”

De Blasio said, “I think the challenge for Biden is, he was a central figure — for the last quarter of the 20th century, he was a central figure in American government at a time when working people were going backwards, we were going backwards on criminal justice, more and more division, more and more income inequality, more and more structural racism affecting people’s life chances. He was central to the status quo at that point. He has not provided us a believable vision of how he’s going to break out of that history.”

He added that Biden “has not persuasively explained what he can and will do differently than the mistakes he made in the past.”

