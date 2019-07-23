Dem Rep. Lieu: After Mueller Testimony Americans Will Know ‘We Have a Felon Sitting in the White House’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said after former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees the “American people are going to know that we have a felon sitting in the White House.”

Lieu said, “The whole lesson on Watergate is that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. And tomorrow the House Judiciary Committee is going to go very methodically over the incidents of obstruction of justice. There is at least five of them. And after the hearing, the American people are going to know that we have a felon sitting in the White House.”

He added, “We’re going to help Special Counsel Mueller get as narrowed out, help him get the facts out. I think a lot of people in America may not even know that the president directed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire special counsel Mueller, that he then directed McGahn to cover it up and create a fake document. And when that didn’t work, he directed Corey Lewandowski to tell Jeff Sessions to limit the investigation, so it’s no longer centered on Donald Trump. There are multiple occasions of obstruction of justice that many Americans will be hearing for if first time tomorrow.”

