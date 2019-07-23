Freedom Caucus Member Norman: Budget Deal ‘Not Acceptable’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” House Freedom Caucus member Ralph Norman (R-SC) blasted the budget deal as “not acceptable.”

Norman said, “[A] two-year deal, which basically gives Congress a blank check to spend, raising all the budget caps, $320 billion in the red, it’s just not acceptable. It’s not an option. And this is a moral issue.”

Norman added that he hopes “every Republican” votes against the deal.

He further stated that he thinks “very few” members of the Freedom Caucus will support the deal.

