Gabbard: ‘Harris Is Not Qualified to Serve as Commander-in-Chief’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) argued that fellow 2020 candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) “is not qualified to serve as commander-in-chief…and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for a commander-in-chief.”

Gabbard said, [relevant remarks begin around 108:00] “Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander-in-chief, and I can say this from a personal perspective as a soldier. She’s got no background or experience in foreign policy and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for a commander-in-chief. I’ve seen the cost of war firsthand. I’ve experienced the consequences of what happens when we have presidents, as we have, from both political parties, in the White House, who lack experience, who lack that foreign policy understanding, who therefore fall under the influence of the foreign policy establishment, the military-industrial complex. This is what’s so dangerous. This is what we’ve seen occurring over time.”

(h/t WFB)

