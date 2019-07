On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) described the budget deal as an “abomination” and “sad.”

Braun said, “I’d say disappointed is an understatement, kind of my worst fear. … And here we are, 22 trillion in debt, trillion-dollar deficits, and we’ve got this abomination coming across. It’s sad.”

