GOP Sen. Hawley: There’s Only One Thing Liberals Love More Than Being Elitist and That Is Accusing Everybody Else of Being Bigots

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the backlash for which he had been on the receiving end for using the term “cosmopolitan” to describe left-of-center elites.

Host Tucker Carlson reminded viewers that once President Barack Obama used the same terminology to describe the so-called elites. Hawley said he would not back down, and they only categorized him as a bigot and racist to “shut down speech.”

“I guess that’s right,” Hawley said. “What I‘ve learned, Tucker is that when it comes to liberals, there’s only one thing that they love more than being elitist and that is accusing everybody else of being bigots in order to shut down speech, in order to devalue of the view of the American people. They say, ‘Oh, you’re a bigot, you’re a racist,’ because they don’t want to admit what they’ve done. They don’t want to admit what their policies have done here at shipping jobs overseas, hurting working families, keeping wages flat for decades. That’s their legacy, and it’s time that they owned it.”

