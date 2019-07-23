Graham on Removal of Japanese, Taiwanese Flags from ‘Top Gun’ Bomber Jacket: ‘I Think It Sucks’

During an interview with TMZ, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized a decision by the makers of the upcoming “Top Gun” sequel to remove the Taiwanese and Japanese flags from film character Peter Maverick’s leather bomber jacket, a role played by Tom Cruise.

“That’s the power of Chinese money in the modern world that kind of sucks,” Graham said, apparently referring to the movie’s maker Paramount Pictures, which is partnered with Chinese tech giant Tencent.

When asked if President Donald Trump should offer his views, Graham, a former Judge Advocate General Corps officer in the U.S. Air Force, downplayed anything government could do.

“It’s nothing the government can do, but I think it sucks,” he added.

