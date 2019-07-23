McConnell: ‘We’re Not Going to Stand By and Let America Become a Socialist Country’

In an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) backed President Donald Trump’s pledge to take on the fight against the spread of socialism in America.

The Kentucky Republican said the one thing with which he took issue pertaining to the president’s pledge was that the philosophy of socialism was much more mainstream than the foursome of progressive Democratic Party congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

“Let me tell you how to run against [socialism],” McConnell said. “Margaret Thatcher said the problem with socialism is pretty soon you run out of other people’s money. They’re talking about free health care, paying free college tuition. Look, the Green New Deal would take away your job. Medicare for all would take away 180 million Americans’ private health insurance. And if they made any effort to pay for it, they’d have to have such a massive tax increase that it would slow the economy further. That’s what they have in mind. The only place where I think the president is offbase on this is it’s a lot bigger than ‘The Squad.’ That’s just four people. This has become mainstream Democratic policy. If they get the entire government, that’s what we’re going to get. I’ve said as long as I’m the Majority Leader in the Senate, I smilingly said I’m going to be the grim reaper. None of that stuff is going to pass the Senate. We’re not going to stand by let America become a socialist country.”

