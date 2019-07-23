Schiff: ‘We Don’t Recognize’ DOJ’s Limitation on Mueller Testimony

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that he doesn’t recognize the Department of Justice’s limitation on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony.

Schiff said, “We don’t recognize that limitation at all, and what’s more, they don’t recognize that limitation. They say that it’s well-established DOJ policy that the prosecutor can’t talk about this, or the department doesn’t comment on people not indicted. Tell that to Bill Barr. If the attorney general ignores DOJ policy, then how does he have any right to ask Bob Mueller or anyone else to follow this policy, when it’s not a policy at all?”

