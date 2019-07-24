ABC’s Moran: ‘Impeachment’s Over’

During ABC’s coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran responded to Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee by declaring, “Impeachment’s over.”

Moran said, “Impeachment’s over. I don’t think Nancy Pelosi is going to stand for her members bringing forth something that is going to obviously lose in the Senate, lose with the American public. And the problem with Mueller’s testimony on this issue is that he had to carry the ball for them some way, whether he wanted to or not, at least by being a vigorous, strong, rock-solid prosecutor. And he looked like somebody who’d slowed a step or two, and perhaps, as the Republicans are starting to put out there, maybe he wasn’t in control of all those angry Democrats, maybe he’s a figurehead, somebody from the past that they put there so they could do their dirty work. That’s the theory they’re coming out with. It’s not going to be bought by Democrats, but they needed more fuel for any kind of impeachment effort.”

