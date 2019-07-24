Cummings: ‘I’m Begging the American People to Pay Attention’ — Our Democracy Is at Stake

Wednesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill, House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) begged the American people to pay attention to the details in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

Cummings said, “Our speaker made it clear that we needed to paint a picture for America so that they could fully understand what is going on. This is a critical moment in our country’s history. Don’t be fooled. And it is a moment which people will be talking about and reading about 300, 400, 500 years from now. They are going to ask the question, what did you do when we had a president who knew the rules and knew that our founding fathers had done a great job of creating a Constitution and had put in all the guardrails, but never anticipated that we would have a president that would just throw away the guardrails. And that’s why what happened today is so critical. It was a giant step in making sure that the American people got a picture of all of this and hopefully will look toward the future and say ‘we’re not going to have this.'”

He continued, “It’s not about not liking the president. It’s about loving democracy. It’s about loving our country. It’s about making a difference for generations yet unborn. That’s what this is all about. And I’m begging. I’m begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on because if you want to have a democracy intact for your children and your children’s children and generations yet unborn, we have got to guard this moment. This is our watch.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN