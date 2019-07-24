FNC’s Chris Wallace on Mueller Hearing: ‘This Has Been a Disaster for the Democrats’

Wednesday during a break in FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace declared the hearing a “disaster for the Democrats.”

Wallace said, “This has been a disaster for the Democrats and a disaster for the reputation of Robert Mueller. He has seemed very uncertain with his brief. He doesn’t seem to know what things are in the report.”

He added, “He has been attacked a number of times, and you would think that almost anybody else would have defended his own integrity and the integrity of the investigation. And over and over Mueller just sits silent and allows the attacks from the Republicans to sweep over him and says nothing. I think it does raise questions about the degree to which he actually was in charge and in control of this report because he doesn’t seem very much in control or charge of what the final report was.”

