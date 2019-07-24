FNC’s Ingraham: Trump ‘Has Once Again Beaten the Elites at Their Own Game’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham declared the day’s congressional hearings a victory for President Donald Trump.

However, she said it was one he earned over the nation’s “elites,” which she said was not the first time Trump had done so at their expense.

“Trump beats the elites again — that’s the focus of tonight’s ‘Angle,'” Ingraham said. “When he was appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller was described by the political, legal and media elite as a brilliant choice.”

After offering a clip of her from a 2017 Fox News appearance protesting the appointment of Mueller, Ingraham pointed out how Mueller was ill-prepared for the day’s congressional hearings, which she said had come at a cost for his presidency but a cost that Trump had overcome.

“Look, anyone can have a bad day,” she explained. “Look, I’m a lawyer too, and I was involved in a lot of white-collar investigations, big corporate investigations. You don’t always hit home runs. But this was a day full of swings and misses — an investigation that was in search of a crime from the very beginning. Anyone but rank partisans would come to the same conclusion at this point. If Mueller was the consummate pro everybody said he was, he would have used today to apologize to the American people and this president for what ultimately was a travesty. We will never know the full extent of how much this has hobbled the presidency of Donald Trump. But I have to say this: Even with this albatross around his neck, the president has once again beaten the elites at their own game. He has delivered economic success that is the envy of the world. Better try harder next time, guys.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor