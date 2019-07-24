Gowdy: Mueller ‘Clearly Didn’t Write the Report’

During the Fox News Channel’s coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday, Fox News Contributor and former Representative Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated that Mueller “clearly” didn’t write the Mueller report.

Gowdy said Democrats are “not closer to anything other than wishing this had never happened. Bad facts make for bad witnesses. Bad witnesses make for bad hearings, and this one was an abject, miserable failure. The person who learned the most about the Mueller report today was Bob Mueller. I say that sadly. He was not engaged. He didn’t interview the witnesses. He clearly didn’t write the report.”

