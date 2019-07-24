Graham: ‘I Had More to Do With the Mueller Report Than Probably He Did’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that “I had more to do with the Mueller report than probably he did.” Graham also expressed frustration that those around Mueller “knew he was in a weakened state.”

Graham said, “The one thing I can tell you after today, the Mueller report is in name only. … I had more to do with the Mueller report than probably he did. And do you know what bothers me a lot? People around Bob Mueller knew he was in a weakened state. This guy served in Vietnam, got wounded, [did] a lot of great things for the country. He should not have been called.”

