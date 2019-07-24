MSNBC Analyst Bash: Mueller ‘Sucked the Life Out of the Report’

Wednesday, MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash said former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress “sucked the life out of the report.”

Bash said, “I have to say, Brian, with all reverence for Bob Mueller and his lifetime of career service and I think the attacks on him were ridiculous and silly. I have to say that far from breathing life into the report, he kind of sucked the life out of the report.”

He continued, “I thought he was boring. I thought in some cases he was sort of evasive, he didn’t want to explain or expand on his rational. He seemed lost at times. He was flipping through the report, trying to find passages that members of Congress were reading to him. I thought it slowed things down. And I thought it really was a very ineffective defense of his own work.”

He added, “I don’t think by the way he had to go after anybody or seem partisan or seem like he was doing anything more than that a professional prosecutor would do which was clearly explain the evidence, explain the law and show some passion, show some sense that the president’s conduct was concerning.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN