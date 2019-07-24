Mueller: Trump Could Be Charged with Obstruction of Justice After Leaving Office

Wednesday during his testimony before Congress, former special counsel Robert Mueller said President Donald Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice after he leaves office.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) asked, “Could you charge the president with a crime after he left office?”

Mueller replied, “Yes.”

Buck again asked, “You believe you could charge the president with obstruction of justice after he left office?’

Mueller again said, “Yes.”

