NBC’s Chuck Todd on Mueller Hearing: ‘Narrative Nightmares for Democrats’

Wednesday during a break in FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress, NBC’s “Meet the Press” anchor Chuck Todd said the hearing had “narrative nightmares for the Democrats.”

When asked if the testimony is bringing the report to life like a movie Todd said, “In no movie would the best actor, the lead person here has the fewest words spoken. And the problem here is you — basically the narrative that Democrats were hoping that Bob Mueller would be telling is essentially they are telling him and he is saying, ‘that’s true. yes, that’s correct.’ I wrote it down two narrative nightmares for the Democrats, one was ‘I stick with the language I have in front of you,’ or ‘whatever was said will appear in the report.’ He has no interest in helping to providing color, context and that does, I think take away some drama.”

