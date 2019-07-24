Pelosi: ‘Outstanding Matters’ Have to Be Resolved Before We Make Impeachment Decision

During a press conference on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that any decision on impeachment has “to be done with our strongest possible hand” and there are still “outstanding matters in the courts.”

Pelosi said, “My position has always been that whatever decision we make in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand. And we still have some outstanding matters in the courts. It’s about the Congress, the Constitution, and the courts. And we are fighting the president in the courts.”

