Turley on Mueller Testimony: ‘The Most Newsy Thing That Came Out’ Was That Rep. Lesko Can Get Cheap Cable

Law professor @JonathanTurley on Mueller's testimony: "It was like watching a passionate conversation with an answering machine, and everyone would say, 'Is this what you're saying?' and he would give monosyllabic responses." https://t.co/EbzpQ0lnrr pic.twitter.com/9o51rVFt09

During CBS’ coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, George Washington University Law Professor and CBS News Legal Analyst Jonathan Turley stated that the “most newsy thing that came out” from Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee is “that Representative Lesko apparently can get cable for $50 a month.”

Turley said, “It was like watching a passionate conversation with an answering machine. Everyone was saying, is this what you’re saying? And he would give monosyllabic responses. The most newsy thing that came out was that Representative Lesko apparently can get cable for $50 a month. Other than that, it was just basically recitations of the report and Mueller either refusing to answer or barely answering. But I have to tell you, I considered Mueller’s position to be confusing. I didn’t understand where he was drawing this line. He would refuse to answer questions about things like the elements, and then another representative would ask him, and he’d answer that question. But a lot of the stuff he refused to answer, he was allowed to answer.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett