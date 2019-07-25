Biden: Trump ‘Close to Treasonous’ for Saying He Would Accept Campaign Dirt from Foreign Countries

Biden at @NatUrbanLeague says accepting campaign dirt from foreign countries as President Trump said he might is "close to treasonous." #NULCONF19 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/n2y8zxpGjr

Thursday at the National Urban League, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump is close “treasonous” for saying that he would look at campaign dirt on an opponent from a foreign government.

After criticizing Trump for joking with Russian President Vladimir Putin about election interference, Biden said, “If in fact, I find out anything at all that is going on in terms of trying to alter the election whether it’s helping me or not helping me I will immediately go to the intelligence community and the FBI. This president said he would accept that information. It is outrageous, it is un-American, and it’s close to treasonous.”

