Joy Behar: Republicans Are Not Patriotic — They Disrespect Veterans, Lock Up Children

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar accused Republicans of being “very disrespectful” to Vietnam veteran and special counsel Robert Mueller during his testimony before Congress.

Behar said, “They were very disrespectful, I thought, the Republicans. They have a tendency to be disrespectful to veterans in this country. First, it was John Kerry, swift boating him, a wounded veteran of the Vietnam War. Then it was Meghan’s dad, John McCain. His service to the United States was minimized and made fun of basically by this guy, and now this. A guy who served in Vietnam and president bone spurs did not serve in Vietnam, and they have the nerve to back him instead of this veteran. It really is upsetting. I don’t want to hear the Republicans say that they are the most patriotic party anymore. I don’t want to hear it or family values, as long as they’re locking up children. I don’t want to hear it anymore.”

