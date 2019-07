Kellyanne Conway: "I've read the polls that very few Americans say they've read the Mueller report. I'd like to know if that number includes Bob Mueller himself." pic.twitter.com/ajIZhBsxuw

Thursday in Washington D.C., Trump top adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday’s testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller made her question if he read his own report.

Conway said, “I’ve read the polls that very few Americans say they’ve read the Mueller report. I’d like to know if that number includes Bob Mueller himself.”

