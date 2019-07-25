McCabe: ‘Absolutely Clear’ It’s Time for Congress to ‘Pursue a Dedicated Impeachment Inquiry’

Thursday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighed in on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing from the day before.

McCabe told CNN’s “New Day” that after hearing Mueller’s testimony regarding his investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, it is “absolutely clear” to him it is time for Congress to “pursue” an impeachment inquiry.

“It’s baffling to me, John,” McCabe said to host John Berman. “From my own experience at the very beginnings of this investigation we confronted some very hard choices, choices that we knew would have negative repercussions on our organization and us personally, and we made those choices anyway because it was our job and duty to do so. I feel strongly that that’s the same position Congress is in now, and they should step up to the plate and do their job. It doesn’t mean that the president will be removed from office or should be removed from office or will be impeached, but it is absolutely clear to me that the time has come for Congress to pursue a dedicated impeachment inquiry.”

He added, “I think it would solidify their position legally as they begin the process of going into court to fight over access to witnesses and it would provide a more coordinated and coherent approach to having other witnesses come in and testify.”

